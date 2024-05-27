KKR vs SRH: Celebrities shine bright at IPL 2024 final in Chennai

DH Web Desk
One of the most anticipated appearances was by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Credit: PTI
The co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Shah were also spotted at the stadium supporting their team.
Credit: PTI
SRK and his wife Gauri Khan pose with the trophy.
Credit: Instagram/@kkriders
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who are busy promoting their upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, were spotted at the stands of Chepauk Stadium during the IPL finale.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Starkids Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan also graced the finals.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Aryan Khan joined his dad SRK at the stadium to cheer for their team.
Credit: PTI
Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was seen cheering for KKR from the stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Credit: PTI