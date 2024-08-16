Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bollywood stars call for justice

DH Web Desk
In a social media post on X, Hrithik stated that Indian society still has a long journey ahead before every citizen feels "equally safe." He also condemned the vandalism and attack on protesting doctors at the Kolkata hospital.
Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Alia said things have not changed much in the country since the brutal gangrape of a physiotherapy intern in Delhi in 2012 that also led to nationwide protests.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kareena also shared on Instagram, stating, "12 years later, the same story, the same protest. But we are still waiting for change. (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Still waiting on the day all women can be independent and safe". (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@zoieakhtar
Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar also penned a poem on Instagram in memory of the victim.
Credit: Instagram/@faroutakhtar
Sara Ali Khan also shared a post on her Instagram story and demanded "justice for women".
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reposted a photo by a British news outlet from a protest site. The picture showed a protestor holding a banner that read, "Who will speak for her if you don't?” (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Actor Vijay Varma said, "At the least... protect our protectors." (sic)
Credit: Instagram/@itsvijayvarma
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture on Instagram with the text that stated, “Fifty years on this planet, in this country, and I am teaching my daughter the same things I was taught as a child. Don't go alone - to the park, to school, to the beach.”
Credit: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna
In her post, Kriti Sanon said it breaks her heart to see the "terrifying reality that women are still not safe in their own country".
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon