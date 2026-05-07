‘Krishnavataram’ special screening: Stars shine bright celebrating Krishna’s legend

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Sanskruti Jayana and Siddharth Gupta pose together during the special screening of Krishnavataram.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Siddharth, the face of Krishna in Krishnavataram, opted for a sophisticated ethnic look, pairing a sun-yellow embroidered kurta with white trousers for a standout red-carpet appearance
Credit: Special Arrangement
While her co-star Siddharth Gupta went for soft yellow tones, Sushmitha complemented the 'starry' atmosphere with a saree that was nothing short of perfection.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nivaashiyni Krishnan's appearance in a saree was a flawless tribute to timeless Indian beauty.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Producer Ramesh Taurani was among the prominent industry figures who attended the special screening for the mythological epic Krishnavataram.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanskruti Jayana looked stunning in her vibrant red traditional ensemble.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Samadh Choudhary attends the special screening of Krishnavataram.
Credit: Special Arrangement