‘Krishnavataram’ special screening: Stars shine bright celebrating Krishna’s legend

DH Online

Sanskruti Jayana and Siddharth Gupta pose together during the special screening of Krishnavataram.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Siddharth, the face of Krishna in Krishnavataram, opted for a sophisticated ethnic look, pairing a sun-yellow embroidered kurta with white trousers for a standout red-carpet appearance

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Credit: Special Arrangement

While her co-star Siddharth Gupta went for soft yellow tones, Sushmitha complemented the 'starry' atmosphere with a saree that was nothing short of perfection.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Nivaashiyni Krishnan's appearance in a saree was a flawless tribute to timeless Indian beauty.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Producer Ramesh Taurani was among the prominent industry figures who attended the special screening for the mythological epic Krishnavataram.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanskruti Jayana looked stunning in her vibrant red traditional ensemble.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Samadh Choudhary attends the special screening of Krishnavataram.

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Credit: Special Arrangement