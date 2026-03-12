Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tie the knot at their Bandra Residence: Take a look at the photos

DH Web Desk
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married on March 11, 2026.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The couple exchanged vows in a simple, private registrar ceremony at the Bandra residence followed by a sundowner party for friends and family.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The celebration featured a "golden hour" theme with decor inspired by sunset tones, complementing the evening, open-air and terrace venue.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The couple chose to step away from a traditional large-scale affair and instead celebrated the moment in a setting that felt personal and close to their hearts.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
Kritika wore a red-and-gold Chanderi saree from her own label, Cinnabar, while Gaurav wore a custom Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The intimate celebration saw the presence of several close friends from the entertainment industry as well as the sports fraternity.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The wedding was photographed by Joseph Radhik, while the decor was curated by Devika Narain, bringing the couple’s sunset-inspired vision to life.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik
The celebrations will continue with a larger gathering hosted by the couple on March 12, where friends and well-wishers will come together to celebrate their union.
Credit: Stories by Joseph Radhik