Legends Are Back: Meet the Iconic characters from 'Street Fighter'

DH Web Desk
Ryu
The archetypal protagonist and "saint of battle". Ryu is a wandering Japanese martial artist dedicated solely to perfecting his Ansatsuken style. He seeks continuous challenges to hone his inner power (Chi), making him the ultimate symbol of the martial arts path.
Ken Masters
Ryu's best friend, rival, and former training partner from the United States. Ken is the flashier, more aggressive counterpart to Ryu, often incorporating flames into his signature moves, like the Shoryuken (Rising Dragon Punch).
Chun-Li
The undisputed first female fighting game character and an Interpol officer from China.
Dhalsim
A yoga master from India who fights not for glory but to earn money for his impoverished village. Dhalsim's unique style allows him to stretch his limbs and breathe fire, giving him superior reach and an unpredictable fighting style.
Blanka
A beastlike mutant from Brazil who grew up in the jungle. His unique, feral fighting style, combined with his ability to generate electric shockwaves, makes him one of the most visually distinct characters.
E. Honda
An honourable sumo wrestler from Japan who aims to prove that sumo is a legitimate global sport.
M. Bison (Dictator)
The ruthless and terrifying leader of the criminal organization.
Guile
A patriotic US Air Force special forces operative seeking vengeance against M. Bison for the death of his best friend, Charlie Nash.
Zangief
The "Red Cyclone," a professional wrestler from the Soviet Union (Russia). Zangief is highly patriotic and aims to prove the strength of "Soviet Strength" through his powerful grappling.
Akuma
"Boogeyman of the martial arts world." Akuma is Ryu's greatest threat, having embraced the darker side of the Ansatsuken style.
Cammy
The British special forces operative.
Dan Hibiki
The comedic, self-proclaimed master.
Joe
A fighter from the original Street Fighter game.
Don Sauvage
The announcer for Zangief in the CWA match from the Story Mode, and in the background of the High Roller Casino stage.
Juli
One of M. Bison's psycho power-controlled Dolls.
Vega
The Spanish cage fighter with a mask and claw.
Balrog
The heavy-hitting boxer.
