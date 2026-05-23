'Living a dream': Karishma Tanna shares magical glimpses from her baby shower

DH Online
Mom-to-be Karishma Tanna recently gave her followers and fans a glimpse of her baby shower.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
The intimate affair, rooted in South Indian traditions, saw Karishma and her husband, Varun Bangera, participate in sacred rituals with family members and friends in attendance.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Karishma was seen in a traditional silk saree paired with traditional jewellery, while Varun Bangera kept it simple in a classic, simple white kurta set.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Describing the moment as "living a dream," Karishma poured out her heart in the caption.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Sharing several glimpses from the ceremony, she also gave a heartwarming caption and wrote, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026," officially locking in the due date for their little one."
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
The posts have been showered with love and congratulatory messages from their close friends and industry colleagues.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Karishma and Varun tied the knot on February 5, 2022.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna