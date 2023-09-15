Malaika Arora stuns in blue body con dress; Pics go viral!

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is one of the stars who continues to charm their fans.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika left the internet gasping for air in a blue body con thigh-high slit dress.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

The diva stunned in a blue dress from the recent photoshoot.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

The off-shoulder sleeve gave a touch of beauty and elegance.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika ups the ante on glam this season.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika has always garnered praise for her elite fashion sense.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

She keeps her fans entertained by sharing a glimpse from her ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

|

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial