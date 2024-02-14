Malaika Arora ups the glam quotient with her alluring pictures

DH Web Desk
Social media platforms have been set alight by Malaika Arora’s sizzling photoshoot donning a shimmery thigh-high slit outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
The latest series of images has taken her allure to new heights, sparking a frenzy of admiration and debates across the social media platforms.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Netizens hailed Malaika for her timeless elegance, with many declaring her as the epitome of grace and style.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Draped in shimmering fabrics that accentuated her curves and exuded sophistication, Malaika strikes an elegant pose.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
With each snapshot, Malaika effortlessly captivates audiences and leaves an indelible mark on the fashion world.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial