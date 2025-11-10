Malaika to Georgia: Divas flaunt mini skirt in age-defying style statement

DH Web Desk
Janhvi Kapoor
Actress Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in a turquoise mini dress, which she paired with a blazer. A unique silver spiderweb adornment elevates her fashion game.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora is known for showcasing her fearless approach through her attire. She stuns in a dramatic, burgundy and black striped ensemble, which she completed with a coordinated mini skirt and an oversized blazer, worn over a striking black leather corset crop top.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Rasha Thadani
Rasha exudes Parisian elegance in a chic, upscale look. She pairs a navy strapless corset top with an ivory textured quilted mini skirt. The sophisticated outfit is completed with sheer black stockings, slouchy black leather boots and a structured handbag.
Credit: Instagram/@rashathadani
Shanaya Kapoor
In a bold green, pink, and navy plaid ensemble, Shanaya Kapoor rocks an oversized blazer-dress with exaggerated shoulders, gold buttons, and a shirt, skirt, and tie. She pairs it with red socks and heels, set in a nostalgic scene with vintage TVs and phones.
Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Giorgia Andriani
Giorgia Andriani is one of the actors in showbiz who is known for acing her stylish skirt game. Andriani is seen in a crisp white pleated mini skirt paired with a deep blue puff-sleeve blouse.
Credit: Instagram/@giorgia.andriani22