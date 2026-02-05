Malavika Mohanan oozes royalty in stunning lacquer bodypiece and silk skirt

DH Web Desk
Actress Malavika Mohanan, famous for her powerhouse performances, turned heads with her striking fashion statement.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Donning a black lacquer bodypiece, a draped skirt, and gold jewellery, she added extra flair with her daring, fashionable appearance.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
She undoubtedly stole the spotlight as one of the best-dressed celebrities at the Mumbai event.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Her sharp, polished look has gone viral on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
The actress treated her fans and followers with a series of high-fashion pictures, offering a masterclass in style through her latest curated look.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
The black leather top paired with the silk-finished skirt gives the star an elegant, royal vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Malavika went for a clean, minimalist makeup palette, proving that when the dress is this powerful, you can let the fashion speak for itself.
Credit: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_