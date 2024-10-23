Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash: A night of glamour with Gen Z style icons

DH Web Desk
Suhana Khan owned the spotlight in a stunning red saree, which was both chic and traditional. With her strapless red blouse adorned with intricate work and the perfect drape, she epitomized modern elegance.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight in a metallic shimmer saree that showcased stunning purple and green tones.
Ananya embraced all-white elegance, draped in a pristine white saree that exuded a subtle yet captivating vibe.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
With a striking black saree that boasted a one-of-a-kind cutout pallu design, Khushi Kapoor embraced a bold take on festive fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@khushi05k
Alizeh, lit up the night in a metallic sequin saree. The ombre effect of the shimmering fabric, moving from warm copper tones to cool silvers, made her stand out as one of the most eye-catching guests at the party.
Credit: Special Arrangement