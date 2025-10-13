Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Bollywood stars bring their fashion A-game

DH Web Desk

Gauri Khan stunned in a beautifully embellished red saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Khushi Kapoor was among the Gen-Z stars who wowed in a stunning six-yard saree, showcasing effortless style.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit exuded effortless elegance in a stunning blue saree.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Suhana Khan turned heads in a vintage recycled Manish Malhotra saree.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Huma Qureshi stole the spotlight in a beautifully simple blue saree.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Ishaan Khatter radiated royal elegance in a beige sherwani, exuding timeless charm.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Orry was the center of attention in a white printed co-ord set.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha were among the celebrity couples who made a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia

|

Credit: Subhash Barolia