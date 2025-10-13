Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Bollywood stars bring their fashion A-game

DH Web Desk
Gauri Khan stunned in a beautifully embellished red saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Khushi Kapoor was among the Gen-Z stars who wowed in a stunning six-yard saree, showcasing effortless style.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Evergreen actress Madhuri Dixit exuded effortless elegance in a stunning blue saree.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Suhana Khan turned heads in a vintage recycled Manish Malhotra saree.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Huma Qureshi stole the spotlight in a beautifully simple blue saree.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Ishaan Khatter radiated royal elegance in a beige sherwani, exuding timeless charm.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Orry was the center of attention in a white printed co-ord set.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha were among the celebrity couples who made a stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Credit: Subhash Barolia
Celebs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.
Credit: Subhash Barolia