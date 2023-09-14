Manushi Chhillar looks like a vision in white saree

DH Web Desk
Manushi Chhillar's journey to becoming a fashion icon is a story of elegance and authenticity. Her ability to transform a simple white saree into a fashion statement showcases her unique style and fashion sensibility.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The classic white saree, a symbol of tradition and grace, became a canvas for Manushi's fashion creativity.
Her knack for effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary trends sets her apart in the fashion world.
Manushi looked gorgeous in this embroidered white saree which she paired with a pearl necklace.
This look of Manushi can make a memorable and striking statement.
