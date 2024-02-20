Manushi Chillar stuns in a blue bodycon dress; pics go viral!

DH Web Desk
Actress Manushi Chillar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Operation Valentine opposite Varun Tej, treated her fans with her stunning photoshoot in a blue bodycon dress that set pulses racing.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The dress, a masterpiece in its own right, hugged her silhouette like a second skin, highlighting her hourglass figure.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi was a picture of elegance in the figure-hugging blue bodycon dress.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
With her hair styled in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and minimalistic make up, Manushi left netizens spellbound.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Her impeccable sense of style and confidence stole the show.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
As soon as pictures surfaced online, they went viral.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
The post was flooded with comments lauding her impeccable fashion sense and applauding her for setting a new benchmark in style.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar