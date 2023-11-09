'Meri Jaan' to 'Sukoon': 5 musical gems by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

DH Web Desk
A timeless gem, Laal Ishq from Ram Leela, is a melody that continues to enchant audiences. The profound lyrics and the soulful composition of this song create an emotional resonance that lingers long after the film's credits have rolled.
Credit: Instagram/@bhansaliproductions
Beyond film soundtracks, Bhansali ventured into the realm of independent music with his album Sukoon. This endeavour demonstrates his unwavering commitment to creating music as an art form in itself.

Ram Leela saw the creation of Nagade Sang, a song that effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary musical elements. The energetic beats and evocative lyrics of this track perfectly complement the film's passionate love story, emphasising Bhansali's knack for selecting songs that enhance the narrative.

Bhansali's latest masterpiece, Gangubai Kathiawadi, features the heart-touching Meri Jaan. This soul-stirring composition showcases his ability to capture the essence of a story and infuse it with emotion through music.

In the same film, Dholida is a lively, celebratory track that stands in stark contrast to the poignant Meri Jaan. Bhansali's musical versatility shines as he effortlessly transitions between emotional depth and festive exuberance, proving his mastery over diverse musical genres.
