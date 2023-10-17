5 best movies from Michael Caine's illustrious career

DH Web Desk
'The Prestige' (2006): Caine reunited with Christopher Nolan in this in this mystery-thriller where he essayed the role of John Cutter.
Credit: IMDb
'The Dark Knight Trilogy' (2005-2012): Caine essayed the character Alfred Pennyworth, the loyal butler of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in Christopher Nolan's Batman series.
Credit: IMDb
'The Quiet American' (2002): Caine garnered immense praise for his role as Thomas Fowler, a cynical British journalist, in this film.
Credit: IMDb
'The Cider House Rules' (1999): Michael Caine's performance as Dr Wilbur Larch earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Credit: IMDb
'The Italian Job' (1969): Caine is best remembered for playing Charlie Croker in this iconic heist film.
Credit: IMDb