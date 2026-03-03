Monochrome Magic: Rashmika and Vijay’s Sangeet pics leave fans in awe

DH Web Desk
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna just dropped their sangeet photos, and they’re absolutely stunning.
Credit: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Much like their wedding shots, these new pictures are going viral online.
Credit: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Beyond the glamour, the string of pictures captures the couple just being themselves.
Credit: Instagram/rashmika_mandanna
Especially the monochrome aesthetic, which is officially taking over everyone's social media feed.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
'Virosh' fans just can’t stop talking about them and are going gaga over their camaraderie.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Fans took to the comment section and flooded the comments section with gratitude, thanking the couple for sharing these love-filled personal moments with them.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Within just 7 hours, the post garnered close to 4 million likes and continues to attract more.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
Ever since their fairytale Udaipur ceremony on February 26, the newlyweds have kept everyone talking with their back-to-back stylish looks.
Credit: Instagram/@thedeverakonda