Monochrome Magic: Rashmika and Vijay’s Sangeet pics leave fans in awe

DH Web Desk

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna just dropped their sangeet photos, and they’re absolutely stunning.

Much like their wedding shots, these new pictures are going viral online.

Beyond the glamour, the string of pictures captures the couple just being themselves.

Especially the monochrome aesthetic, which is officially taking over everyone's social media feed.

'Virosh' fans just can’t stop talking about them and are going gaga over their camaraderie.

Fans took to the comment section and flooded the comments section with gratitude, thanking the couple for sharing these love-filled personal moments with them.

Within just 7 hours, the post garnered close to 4 million likes and continues to attract more.

Ever since their fairytale Udaipur ceremony on February 26, the newlyweds have kept everyone talking with their back-to-back stylish looks.

