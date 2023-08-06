Most anticipated films in the second half of 2023

NP Jayaraman
Gadar 2: The sequel of Anil Sharma's 'Gadar', is one of the most anticipated films this year. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The movie is set to hit the theatres on August 11.
Jawan: Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly awaiting September 7 for the superstar's second release of the year, 'Jawan'. The action-entertainer is produced by SRK's company Red Chillies Entertainment and is helmed by ace filmmaker Atlee. The movie also features South stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
Credit: Zee Studios
Salaar: Prabhas-fronted action-adventure film 'Salaar' will be released in five languages - Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi - on September 28. Titled 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', the big-budget action movie is directed by Prashanth Neel of the 'KGF' film franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
Credit: Hombale Films
Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action-thriller 'Tiger 3' is another movie fans are eagerly awaiting. The movie is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on November 10, 2023, coinciding with Diwali.
Credit: Yash Raj Films
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' is an upcoming action-thriller film written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The movie is eyeing a December 1, 2023 release.
Credit: Cine1 Studios