Most Anticipated Films of 2024: From Action-packed ‘Pushpa 2’ to Spooky ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Singham Again - November 1
With Singham Again, Rohit Shetty returns to his beloved cop universe, starring Ajay Devgn. This installment is expected to set new benchmarks for action films in Bollywood, featuring exhilarating stunts, rapid chases, and unforgettable lines.
Credit: Rohit Shetty Picturez
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - November 1
Releasing on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 builds on the success of its predecessor, bringing back the beloved horror-comedy franchise with Kartik Aaryan at the forefront. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this sequel promises even more laughs, scares, and surprising twists.
Credit: T-Series Films
Kanguva - November 14
This period action drama, helmed by Siva, takes place in a magnificent historical setting and features breathtaking visuals alongside a riveting storyline. Key highlights include Suriya’s impressive transformation for the role and the film’s high-energy action sequences, positioning Kanguva as a must-watch.
Credit: Studio Green
Pushpa 2: The Rise - December 6
The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rise reunites Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil to dive deeper into Pushpa Raj’s journey through the red sandalwood smuggling world. Directed by Sukumar, the movie promises more action-packed drama.
Credit: Mythri Movie Makers
Chhaava - December 6
Vicky Kaushal steps into the shoes of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical film Chhaava, with Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Yesubai, reflecting the bravery and legacy of the Maratha warrior.
Credit: Maddock Films