Mouni Roy dazzles in diamonds at Cannes 2026

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Mouni opted for Caroline’s Couture's strapless, floor-length, crystal-embellished geometric mesh gown that perfectly hugged her silhouette.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy
Mouni's high-fashion look spoke of luxury and elegance.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy
Mouni chose minimal make-up and tied her hair into a sleek bun, letting her outfit do all the talking.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy
Mouni paired the beautiful gown with high-jewelry pieces by Chopard.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy
She chose a collar-style white gold necklace studded with multi-carat pear-shaped diamonds and a matching luxury Chopard timepiece.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy
Mouni skipped earrings to let the focus entirely be on her diamond choker.
Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy