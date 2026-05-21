Mouni Roy dazzles in diamonds at Cannes 2026

DH Online

Mouni opted for Caroline’s Couture's strapless, floor-length, crystal-embellished geometric mesh gown that perfectly hugged her silhouette.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni's high-fashion look spoke of luxury and elegance.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni chose minimal make-up and tied her hair into a sleek bun, letting her outfit do all the talking.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni paired the beautiful gown with high-jewelry pieces by Chopard.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

She chose a collar-style white gold necklace studded with multi-carat pear-shaped diamonds and a matching luxury Chopard timepiece.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy

Mouni skipped earrings to let the focus entirely be on her diamond choker.

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Credit: Instagram/Mouni Roy