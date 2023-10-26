Movies and shows to binge-watch this festive season

DH Web Desk
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - This installment focuses on the Autobots and Optimus Prime as they face their greatest obstacle to date.
Upload S3 - Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels has created a science fiction comedy series, which is set in a futuristic, technologically advanced world.
The Burial: Inspired by true events, The Burial is a courtroom drama. It follows an interesting court battle where a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth.
The Other Zoey: This film revolves around Zoey Miller, a super smart computer major uninterested in romantic love, who has her life thrown upside down when Zach, a popular college soccer player, gets amnesia and mistakes Zoey as his girlfriend.
Takeshi’s Castle: Indian reboot of the beloved 80s Japanese show Takeshi’s Castle is back with Bhuvan Bam as a commentator. This Hindi version of the show will soon hit Prime Video.
007: Road to a Million: The reality show 007’s Road to a Million embarks on a journey of nine regular individuals competing to win a life-altering £1,000,000 prize, and are set off on an incredible journey through a series of James Bond-inspired tasks to uncover secrets buried throughout the globe.
Permanent Roommates S3: Featuring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh in the lead roles, season 3 of Permanent Roommates brings back the internet’s favourite couple. In the romantic coming-of-age drama, Mikesh and Tanya are in a live-in relationship but have different aspirations for their future.
Aspirants S2: The latest season of Aspirants follows the journey of its characters - Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, with stakes much higher and double the fun in the second attempt. The new season offers a dual narrative that switches between the past and the present.
Maama Maschindra: This Telugu action drama starring Sudheer Babu as Parasuram, who wants to seek revenge for the death of his mother by confronting his father and stepmother. The film beautifully portrays father-daughter bonding and is a gripping tale about family, revenge and the drama.
Mark Antony: Set in the 90s, Mark Antony is a Tamil sci-fi adventure tale which blends future technologies and the violent world of gangsters. Mark, who gets his hands on a phone that lets him travel back in time, uses it to uncover family secrets and confront his guardian and adopted father’s true motives.
