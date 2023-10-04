Movies where Akshay Kumar played a real-life hero!

DH Web Desk
Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of an engineer, Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of 65 coal miners in India's first coal mine rescue in 1989, in the film Mission Raniganj.
In Bell Bottom, Akshay played a RAW agent who sets out to thwart a hijack and save his countrymen.
In Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar was seen as Rakesh Dhawan, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and mission director.
Akshay Kumar portrayed Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari, a movie based on the 'Battle of Saragarhi'.
Akshay Kumar was seen as Ranjit Katyal in Airlift. The movie is about the safe airlift evacuation of about 1,70,000 Indians from Kuwait during the 1990 Invasion of Kuwait.
