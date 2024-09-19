National Cinema Day: 5 best movies to enjoy in theatres for just Rs 99

DH Web Desk
Stree 2
The sequel to Stree has dominated the Indian box office, setting a new record as the top Hindi film of all time. With its distinctive mix of horror and comedy, the film has garnered widespread acclaim and has been a huge hit, both in entertaining viewers and earning critical praise.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Yudhra
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, this movie promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal taking on the lead roles.
Credit: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi
Greatest of All Time
Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, GOAT, is performing well in theatres, and on National Cinema Day, it’s definitely worth watching again.
Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay
Thangalaan
The South blockbuster, Thangalaan, is steadily gaining popularity in its Hindi version. The film portrays the true story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during their discovery by the British, who exploited them for personal gain. It also incorporates a mythological dimension, adding depth and relevance to the narrative.
Credit: Instagram/@the_real_chiyaan
Tumbbad
The re-release of Tumbbad has sparked an unprecedented excitement, proving that a cinematic gem can stand the test of time. Originally released in 2018, the film explores themes of greed, human nature, and the dangers of worshiping a sinister deity.
Credit: Instagram/@shah_sohum