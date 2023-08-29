National Sports Day: 5 sports stars who became actors

DH Web Desk
Dara Singh: Dara Singh was a well-known wrestler and actor. He gained fame in both fields, becoming a prominent figure in Indian wrestling and starring in numerous Hindi and Punjabi films.
Credit:X/@FilmHistoryPic
Kapil Dev: Kapil Dev captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, becoming the first Indian captain to win the Cricket World Cup. He also tried his luck in acting and has made guest appearances in various movies and television shows.
Credit: DH Photo
Harbhajan Singh: Harbhajan Singh is a cricketer who turned actor and appeared in Punjabi and Tamil films. Bhajji has also made guest appearances in various other movies and TV shows.
Credit: Instagram/@harbhajan3
Salil Ankola: Before trying his hand in acting, Salil Ankola was a successful cricketer and represented India from 1989 to 1997.
Credit: Instagram/@salilankola
Neetu Chandra: Apart from acting in movies, Neetu is also a sports lover. She has won gold in a state-level championships and has represented India at the World Taekwondo Championship in 1997.
Credit: Instagram/@nituchandrasrivastava