Navratri 2025: Seven actresses show us how to slay in pink

DH Web Desk
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
In a blush pink saree with elegant embroidery, Priyanka nails retro glam. With a wide-strapped blouse, a bun styled with pink roses, and vintage accessories like tinted shades and a classic watch, she brings old-school charm to modern fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Pooja Hegde
In a netted pink saree with minimal embellishments, Pooja showcases how to let the fabric take center stage. With a sleeveless blouse and bold accessories like heavy earrings and kadas, she radiates effortless elegance.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Alia Bhatt
Alia keeps it classy in a powder pink embellished saree with a satin blouse. She completes the look with a statement neckpiece, diamond studs, and a sleek bun, bringing neatness and sophistication together.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha proves that comfort can be stylish with a printed pink saree and a strappy white blouse. She layers the look with oxidized jewelry, finishes with a messy bun, and adds fresh gajras for a grounded, elegant vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi dazzles in a glittering pink saree with an off-shoulder blouse, accessorizing with a stunning diamond necklace and styling her hair in a chic half-bun for a perfect fusion of classic and contemporary.
Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor
Alaya F
Alaya F dazzles in a shimmering pink saree with patchwork embellishments, styled with a trendy halter-neck blouse. By opting for minimal accessories, she adds a contemporary twist to this classic look.
Credit: Instagram/@alayaf
Kriti Sanon
Kriti stuns in a clean, bright pink saree with an elegant thin border, complemented by a trendy blouse. She completes the ensemble with a statement neckpiece and a few rings for added flair.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon