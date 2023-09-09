New generation stars who are soon to make their debut in showbiz

DH Web Desk
Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer is all set to win hearts in the industry with his maiden film, 'Dono', opposite Paloma. Looks like an apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.
Credit:Instagram/@the_rajveer_deol
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor is going to make her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.
Credit: Instagram/@khushi05k
Agastya Nanda, grandson of the legendary icon of Indian Cinema Amitabh Bachchan will make his debut with Netflix original 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also making her Big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.
Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan soon going to make an entry into Bollywood as a director. He will direct a web series is titled 'Stardom'.
Credit: Instagram/@___aryan___
Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma is making her showbiz entry in 'Dono'.
Credit: Instagram/@palomadhillon
Joseph Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set for his Kollywood debut as a director. He will be making a movie under Lyca Productions banner.
Credit: Lyca Productions