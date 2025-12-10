Nine breakthrough performances that dominated Netflix India in 2025

DH Web Desk
R Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi
R. Madhavan returns to romance in Aap Jaisa Koi. As Shrirenu, a character defined by restraint, Madhavan delivers a performance steeped in profound stillness and vulnerability. Watching him shed his conditioning and rediscover desire is tender and moving.
Credit: Instagram/@actormaddy
Sakshi Tanwar in The Royals
Sakshi Tanwar brings powerful gravitas to The Royals as Maharani 'Paddy.' Burdened by her status and loss, her performance is defined by a rare finesse, balancing cunning with deep vulnerability. Her performance as Rani-sa is both powerful and poignant, proving her remarkable ability to bring calm authority to chaos.
Credit: Instagram/@sakshitanwarworld
Pratik Gandhi in Dhoom Dhaam
Pratik Gandhi shines in Dhoom Dhaam as Veer, a gentle, grounded veterinarian whose sincere and awkward charm is instantly captivating. Rejecting the typical Bollywood hero mould, Veer is the relatable everyman.
Credit: Instagram/@pratikgandhiofficial
Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant
Zahan Kapoor delivers a commanding performance as Sunil Gupta, the meek prison officer navigating Tihar Jail. Zahan brings remarkable authenticity to the screen, embodying the character's fear and quiet determination.
Credit: Instagram/@zahankapoor
Nimisha Sajayan in Dabba Cartel
As Mala in Dabba Cartel, Nimisha delivers a compelling performance as a house-help who unexpectedly joins a tiffin-based drug ring. With infectious energy, a sharp Mumbaiyya lilt, and a mischievous sparkle, Nimisha brings every scene to vibrant life.
Credit: Instagram/@nimisha_sajayan
Ishaan Khatter in The Royals
Ishaan Khatter is striking as Aviraaj Singh in The Royals, portraying a modern prince torn by internal conflict. He effortlessly conveys the character’s vulnerability through his eyes, proving he has the serious range needed to play this complex blend of charm and bravado.
Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Lakshya & Raghav Juyal in The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Lakshya and Raghav Juyal are the beating heart of The Ba**tards of Bollywood, forging a bromance that is both entertaining and deeply emotional. Lakshya’s Aasmaan Singh storms into the industry with swagger and raw ambition, fiercely refusing to play by the rules. Raghav’s Parvaiz, while hilarious with his spot-on comedic timing, surprises with a layered, heartfelt performance.
Credit: Instagram/@raghavjuyal
Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime S3
Huma Qureshi delivers arguably her finest performance yet in Delhi Crime S3. As the ruthless antagonist Meena, or "Badi Didi," she commands every frame with a chilling mix of charm and cruelty. Rooted in pure, unapologetic evil, Huma is terrifyingly calm and calculating, ruling through fear.
Credit: Instagram/@iamhumaq