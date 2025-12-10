Nine breakthrough performances that dominated Netflix India in 2025

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal are the beating heart of The Ba**tards of Bollywood, forging a bromance that is both entertaining and deeply emotional. Lakshya’s Aasmaan Singh storms into the industry with swagger and raw ambition, fiercely refusing to play by the rules. Raghav’s Parvaiz, while hilarious with his spot-on comedic timing, surprises with a layered, heartfelt performance.