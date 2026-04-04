NMACC’s 3rd Anniversary: A star-studded affair

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Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani pose for the cameras during NMACC's third anniversary gala.
Credit: PTI
Salman Khan graced the event in a stylish golden suit, perfectly complemented by a blue shirt.
Credit: PTI
Riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer made a stylish statement in an old powder blue suit.
Credit: PTI
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, attended NAMCC's third anniversary celebration.
Credit: PTI
Shahid Kapoor attended the event alongside his beautiful wife, Mira Kapoor, adding a touch of grace.
Credit: PTI
The Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, looked effortlessly sharp in a black suit.
Credit: PTI
Isha Ambani was a vision of elegance in her stunning ivory ensemble.
Credit: PTI
Kajol oozed lady-boss vibes in a stylish olive pantsuit.
Credit: PTI
Raveena looked absolutely stunning, a true vision in her golden attire.
Credit: PTI
Ritesh and Genelia, the celebrity couple, gave off perfect couple vibes in their matching black outfits.
Credit: PTI
Neetu Kapoor glowed in a bright orange co-ord set at NAMCC's event.
Credit: PTI
Jackie Shroff brought the star power to the event with his captivating presence.
Credit: PTI
Sanjay Dutt looked as sharp as ever, rocking a sleek black ensemble.
Credit: PTI
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani glowed as a couple, making a stunning appearance together at the gala event.
Credit: PTI
Suniel Shetty and his wife made a graceful appearance at the event.
Credit: PTI