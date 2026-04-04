NMACC’s 3rd Anniversary: A star-studded affair

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Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani pose for the cameras during NMACC's third anniversary gala.

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Credit: PTI

Salman Khan graced the event in a stylish golden suit, perfectly complemented by a blue shirt.

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Credit: PTI

Riding high on the success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer made a stylish statement in an old powder blue suit.

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Credit: PTI

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family, attended NAMCC's third anniversary celebration.

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Credit: PTI

Shahid Kapoor attended the event alongside his beautiful wife, Mira Kapoor, adding a touch of grace.

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Credit: PTI

The Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman, looked effortlessly sharp in a black suit.

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Credit: PTI

Isha Ambani was a vision of elegance in her stunning ivory ensemble.

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Credit: PTI

Kajol oozed lady-boss vibes in a stylish olive pantsuit.

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Credit: PTI

Raveena looked absolutely stunning, a true vision in her golden attire.

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Credit: PTI

Ritesh and Genelia, the celebrity couple, gave off perfect couple vibes in their matching black outfits.

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Credit: PTI

Neetu Kapoor glowed in a bright orange co-ord set at NAMCC's event.

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Credit: PTI

Jackie Shroff brought the star power to the event with his captivating presence.

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Credit: PTI

Sanjay Dutt looked as sharp as ever, rocking a sleek black ensemble.

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Credit: PTI

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani glowed as a couple, making a stunning appearance together at the gala event.

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Credit: PTI

Suniel Shetty and his wife made a graceful appearance at the event.

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Credit: PTI