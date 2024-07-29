Olympics 2024 | Stars who played real-life sports legends

DH Web Desk
Farhan Akhtar as 'Flying Sikh' in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Farhan Akhtar's depiction of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag demonstrated remarkable dedication and skill.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion
Kartik as Chandu in Chandu Champion represents a notable advancement in his acting career, highlighting his versatility and depth.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Fatima Sana Shaikh as Geeta Phogat in Dangal
Fatima delivered a striking and compelling performance as Geeta Phogat in Dangal, the biographical sports drama that traces the journey of India's first female wrestler to triumph at the Commonwealth Games.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom in Mary Kom
Priyanka fully embraced the role with remarkable authenticity, embodying the essence of Kom’s fierce determination and resilience, both within and beyond the boxing ring.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal in Saina
Parineeti starred in the biographical sports drama Saina, which chronicles the inspiring journey of Saina Nehwal, one of India's most celebrated badminton players. The film highlights Nehwal's rise to fame, the challenges she faced, and her impact on the world of badminton.
Credit: Special Arrangement