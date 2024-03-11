Oppenheimer wins big at Oscars: Check out categories in which the film triumphed

DH Web Desk
Best Picture
Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan took the award for making this biographical drama.
Credit: Reuters
Best Director
Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar fordirecting Oppenheimer. Nolan beat out Jonathan Glazer, Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese and Justine Triet.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy etched his name in the Academy Awards history by earning his first Oscar.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr bagged his first-ever Oscar for his performance in the biopic drama film.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame also bagged her maiden Oscar for her commendable work for the film.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Cinematography
Dutch-Swedish cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema took home the Oscar for his fantastic work.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Best Original Score
For the music of Oppenheimer, composer Ludwig Goransson added one more Oscar to his collection.
Credit: Reuters Photo