Oppenheimer wins big at Oscars: Check out categories in which the film triumphed

DH Web Desk

Best Picture

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan took the award for making this biographical drama.

Best Director

Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar fordirecting Oppenheimer. Nolan beat out Jonathan Glazer, Yorgos Lanthimos, Martin Scorsese and Justine Triet.

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy etched his name in the Academy Awards history by earning his first Oscar.

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr bagged his first-ever Oscar for his performance in the biopic drama film.

Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame also bagged her maiden Oscar for her commendable work for the film.

Best Cinematography

Dutch-Swedish cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema took home the Oscar for his fantastic work.

Best Original Score

For the music of Oppenheimer, composer Ludwig Goransson added one more Oscar to his collection.

