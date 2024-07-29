Orry sports a Mohawk hairstyle, netizens react with disappointment

DH Web Desk
Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry is the latest name from the showbiz to undergo a transformation. The star recently took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairdo, the Mohawk style.
Credit: Instagram/@orry
The Mohawk hairstyle is characterized by a strip of hair running from the front to the back of the head with the sides shaved or closely cropped.
Credit: Instagram/@orry
The bold hairstyle has shocked his fans and the reaction from fans was far from unanimous.
Credit: Instagram/@orry
While some appreciated his new style, many showed disapprovement.
Credit: Instagram/@orry
His comments flooded in from fans expressing their disappointment. Despite the backlash, Orry remained positive and posted a follow-up post sharing the BTS video of the haircut.
Credit: Instagram/@orry