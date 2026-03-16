Oscar 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas wows in strapless Dior dress

DH Web Desk
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the Oscars 2026 red carpet in a custom gown by Dior.
Credit: Reuters
Her ensemble was inspired by Jonathan Anderson’s couture. The gown balanced airy, diaphanous volume with a sharply tailored waist.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
One of the major highlights of her look was the organza boa flower, created by a celebrated French couture house and couture embroiderers.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Complementing the Dior creation was exquisite jewellery from Bvlgari’s new high jewellery collection, Eclettica. The dazzling pieces from the collection added luminous brilliance to the overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka's pictures from the Academy Awards are going viral on social media and her fans feel her look is incredibly dramatic and elegantly refined.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra