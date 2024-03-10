Oscars 2024: Movies with the highest number of Oscar wins

DH Web Desk
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003): With an IMDB rating of 9, the final instalment of the 'Lord of the Rings trilogy' was nominated in 11 categories and won in all of them. This Peter Jackson directorial won Best Picture, Best Director and also the awards for makeup, original score, among others.
Credit: New Line Cinema
Titanic (1997): The tragic love story was nominated in 14 categories and won 11 of them. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the tragi-romance drama bagged Best Picture, Best Director and top honours in cinematography, song, sound, and visual effects, among others.
Credit: Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox
Ben-Hur (1959): This William Wyler directorial is an adventure drama that scored an 8.1 rating at IMDB. Nominated for 12 awards, Ben-Hur was the first ever movie to win 11 Oscars, a record that was matched years later by 'Titanic'. It won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and also Best Supporting Actor, along with an award for its stunning cinematography (color), among others.
Credit: MGM
West Side Story (1961): This modern take on Romeo and Juliet was nominated in 11 categories and won in 10. With an IMDB rating of 7.6, the movie won picture, director, supporting actor, supporting actress, cinematography (color) among others.
Credit: Wiki Commons (Public Domain)
The English Patient (1996): Nominated in 12 categories, this romantic movie scored nine wins for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, and the award for Best cinematography, among others. With an IMDB rating of 7.4, this Anthony Minghella directorial is based on Michael Ondaatje’s 1992 novel of the same name.
Credit: Miramax Films
The Last Emperor (1987): Based on the last emperor of China, the movie won in all of the nine categories that it was nominated in. With a 7.7 rating on IMDB, the movie won best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography among others.
Credit: Columbia Pictures
Gigi (1958): This musical took home nine wins, all of its nine nominations. With 6.6 IMDB rating, won in the categories of best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography (color), among others.
Credit: MGM
Slumdog Millionaire (2008): Nominated in 10 categories, the movie took home 8 awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and also the award for original screenplay, among others, making it the first Oscar win for Indians since 'Gandhi' (1982). A R Rahman, Gulzar and Resul Pookutty won Academy Awards in multiple categories.
Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures
Gandhi (1982): As the name suggests, this Richard Attenborough directorial focuses on Mahatma Gandhi's life. With an IMDB rating of 8, the movie emerged winner in eight of its eleven nominations, some of them being Best Picture, Best Director, and also Best Actor.
Credit: Columbia Pictures