Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha; See first wedding photos

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra sealed their realtionship in an intimate ceremony at a plush hotel in Udaipur on September 24.
The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by all close friends and family.
The couple took to social media and shared first pictures from their intimate wedding on September 25 morning. The first visuals from the gala wedding went on social media and garnered hundreds of likes and comments.
Parineeti ditched the conventional red bridal trousseau and picked an ivory ensemble with heavy embroidery.
Raghav wore a sherwani with intricate embroidery that perfectly complimented Parineeti's lehanga.
In one of the pictures, Raghav is seen giving a peck on Parineeti's forehead.
Groom Raghav is seen putting on the traditional toe ring for the bride Parineeti.
