Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai wows in a golden gown

DH Web Desk
Actress Aishwarya Rai wowed everyone at the Paris Fashion Week.
Credit: Reuters
The diva sashayed down the ramp for the cosmetic giant L'Oreal.
Credit: Reuters
Aishwarya has been associated with the brand as a brand ambassador for years.
Credit: Reuters
The diva shone brightly in a golden shimmery cape gown dress and her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week is going viral on social media.
Credit: Reuters
Aishwarya completed her looks with diamond rings, earrings and golden high heels.
Credit: Instagram/@lorealparis
Aishwarya was among the celebrities who walked the ramp for L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week, held at the Eiffel Tower.
Credit: Instagram/@lorealparis