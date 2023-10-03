Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai wows in a golden gown

DH Web Desk

Actress Aishwarya Rai wowed everyone at the Paris Fashion Week.

|

Credit: Reuters

The diva sashayed down the ramp for the cosmetic giant L'Oreal.

|

Credit: Reuters

Aishwarya has been associated with the brand as a brand ambassador for years.

|

Credit: Reuters

The diva shone brightly in a golden shimmery cape gown dress and her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week is going viral on social media.

|

Credit: Reuters

Aishwarya completed her looks with diamond rings, earrings and golden high heels.

|

Credit: Instagram/@lorealparis

Aishwarya was among the celebrities who walked the ramp for L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week, held at the Eiffel Tower.

|

Credit: Instagram/@lorealparis