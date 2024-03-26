Parul Yadav sets social media ablaze with stunning Holi pictures

DH Web Desk

Actress Parul Yadav's  Holi celebration pictures are reverberating across social media.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dressed in Baddie B Slit Co-ord, Parul epitomized grace and elegance.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

In the snapshots shared on social media, Parul radiated jubilation as she soaked herself in the festive fervor, surrounded by friends.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

From playful exchanges of coloured powders to pichkari splash, Parul's Holi celebrations pictures perfectly highlighted the essence of Holi.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

These pictures of Parul are spreading across social media platforms, sparking excitement among her fans.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Parul's Holi celebration has grabbed everyone's attention on social media, as the pictures continue to garner likes and shares.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement