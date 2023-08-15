Patriotic movies to watch this Independence Day

DH Web Desk
Sardar Udham (2021): It's a biopic detailing the two decades that Punjabi Sikh revolutionary, Udham Singh, spent planning the assassination of the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.
Sardar Udham poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020): The Forgotten Army is a true epic war series about the Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj who marched 3,884 km from Singapore to Delhi to free their country from the British.
Sunny Kaushal in The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye
Credit: Special Arrangement
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) - Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film is based on the Indian army's surgical strike on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan in response to the Uri attack.
Vicky Kaushal in Uri poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter (2019): Based in 1971, RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter is about a banker Rehmat Ali aka Romeo played by John Abraham, who is chosen by the RAW chief (Jackie Shroff) to be an Indian spy in Pakistan. However, when his cover gets blown, he finds himself in challenging situations.
John Abraham in RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
Airlift (2016) - Based on the true story of the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Gulf War, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur and is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon.
Akshay Kumar in Airlift poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
Chak De! India (2007) - Directed by Shimit Amin, this sports drama tells the story of a former hockey player who coaches the Indian women's national hockey team to victory, overcoming personal and societal challenges.
Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De! India poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
1971 (2007): The movie revolves around six brave armymen who make a Herculean attempt to flee from a Pakistani detention camp by risking their lives.
Manoj Bajpayee in 1971 (2007) poster
Credit: Special Arrangement
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005): The movie highlights the illustrious life of Indian Independence leader Subhas Chandra Bose and the events which led to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj.
Sachin Khedekar.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) - Based on the historical Indian figure Mangal Pandey, this movie is about the First War of Independence in 1857.
Aamir Khan as Mangal Pandey
Credit: Special Arrangement
Border (1997): Directed by J P Dutta, this film is based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and adapted from the true events from the Battle of Longewala.
Sunny Deol in Border poster
Credit: Special Arrangement