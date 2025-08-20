Photos: Keerthy Suresh’s boho-inspired outfit is winning hearts on internet

DH Web Desk
Actress Keerthy Suresh recently shared with fans some behind the scene clicks amid her Uppu Kappurambu movie promotion.
Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
She carried a chic bohemian-inspired look in her beautiful gown.
Draped in an off-shoulder outfit bursting with pastels, florals, and geometric textures, Keerthy channeled a free-spirited, bohemian muse.
The corseted bodice and billowing skirt offered a graceful yet structured silhouette, capturing a dance between elegance and ease.
Reminiscent of an artist’s patchwork, the look was a masterclass in whimsical, artful maximalism.
Naturally, the photos are all over social media, with fans swooning over her style.
