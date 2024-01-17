PM Modi attends actor Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya's wedding in Kerala; pics viral

DH Web Desk

Malayalam superstar Supresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya married her beau Shreyas Mohan on January 17.

|

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi

The wedding was held as per traditional Kerala Hindu wedding ceremony at the Guruvayur temple.

|

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi

The wedding was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

|

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen exchanging greetings with Suresh Gopi and his wife Radhika.

|

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi

The newlyweds pose for a family picture.

|

Credit: X/@TheSureshGopi