Poonam Pandey: Things to know about social media sensation

DH Web Desk
Poonam Pandey rose to fame during the 2011 cricket World Cup. She promised to strip if team India won the World Cup. Despite India’s big win, the promise, remained unfulfilled as BCCI denied her permission to strip.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Her gimmick made her an overnight sensation and Poonam emerged as one of the most searched celebrities on Google in 2012.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Poonam made a similar promise in 2012 when she said she would strip if KKR wins the 2012 IPL. Since KKR clinched the title, Poonam stuck to her promise and stripped for her fans.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Soon after this, she was approached for India's most controversial show 'Bigg Boss' season 7. Poonam refused to be part of the show due to abysmal pay.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Poonam was part of numerous photoshoots and was one of the favourites of photographers.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
For the promotion of her debut Bollywood film Nasha, Poonam gave away her hot bikinis as prize to some of the lucky winners.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Poonam also tried her luck in vlogging and started her own YouTube channel 'Bathroom Secrets'.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
However, the channel was blocked as it was too provocative for the Indian audiences.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Poonam Pandey also made headlines when she had a fight on social media with controversial writer Taslima Nasreen.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
On Yoga Day 2017, Poonam released a video teaching Yoga in her way. The video went viral and was one of the most-watched videos on YouTube.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Poonam was approached by South Indian movie makers and she did movies like Love Is Poison and Malini & Co..
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal
Poonam Pandey married Sam Bombay in a private ceremony in Mumbai on September 10, 2020, after dating him for three years. However, the relationship turned sour and they got separated soon.
Credit: Instagram/@poonampandeyreal