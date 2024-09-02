Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas melt hearts with their cozy moments at friend’s wedding

DH Web Desk
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended Kathleen Deleasa and Nick Mirchuk's wedding in Milton, New York on August 31.
For their best friend's wedding, the global couple chose a formal attire. PeeCee looked stunning in a black column dress, while Nick appeared stylish in a pink suit.
Nick took to his social media and shared some of their moments from the ceremony which is going viral on social media.
In one of the pictures, Nick and Joe were seen with Jack Lawless, the 'The Jonas Brothers' band drummer.
The ceremony also saw Nick Jonas' family in attendance.
