Pushpa 2, GOAT, Fighter: Most anticipated movies of 2024

DH Web Desk
Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The movie releases on January 25th, 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@marflix_pictures
The sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, the movie is one of one of the most expensive Indian films to date. Allu Arjun starter Pushpa 2 is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi, Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay
After the phenomenal success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty and team are all set with another Kantara: Chapter 2. The release of the film is scheduled for late 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@rishabshettyofficial
Helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ films, this action-packed movie stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and is expected to hit theatres on Eid April 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again is scheduled for a theatrical release on 15 August 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel starring Rajinikanth is backed by Lyca Productions and is likley to release in 31 May 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions
Ajith Kumar's Tamil-language action thriller Vidaa Muyarchi film written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni is expected to release in May 2024.
Third film in the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty in key roles and is scheduled for a Christmas release.
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Main ATAL Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, will take you through the life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will release on 19th January 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@pankajtripathi
One of the most anticipated pan-Indian spectacles of 2024, Malaikottai Vaaliban, features superstar Mohanlal in the title role. Helmed by the acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie has been in the spotlight since its announcement due to intriguing factors surrounding it.
Credit: X/@Mohanlal
Bazooka shows Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a stylish avatar and has already generated widespread discussion in film forums. Helmed by a debutant Deeno Dennis, the movie is scheduled for release in early 2024.
Credit: X/@mammukka