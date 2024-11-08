'Pushpa 2', 'Kantara', 'Jai Hanuman': Sequels & prequels ready to rule the big screen

DH Web Desk
Pushpa 2: The Rule
After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule is generating huge excitement. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the daring and unstoppable smuggler won the hearts of audiences across India. With its gripping storyline, iconic dialogues, and stellar performances, Pushpa set a high standard, making anticipation for its sequel even greater.
Credit: Mythri Movie Makers
Kantara: Chapter 2
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara took everyone by surprise with its powerful combination of folklore, spirituality, and social issues. Set in a coastal village in Karnataka, the film captivated viewers through its authenticity, striking imagery, and Shetty’s compelling portrayal. The announcement of Kantara Chapter 2 has generated enormous excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the continuation of the story.
Credit: Hombale Films
Jai Hanuman
Mythological tales have always been a strong draw in Indian cinema, and Jai Hanuman continues this tradition. This prequel uncovers the origin story of Lord Hanuman, tracing his journey from a young divine warrior to a mythic figure. Centered around spirituality, grand battles, and India’s cultural heritage, Jai Hanuman is expected to be a breathtaking visual experience.
Credit: Mythri Movie Makers
Brahmastra Part 2: Dev
After the success of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, the anticipation for the sequel, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, is palpable. The first film introduced a captivating world filled with mysticism, ancient powers, and the iconic Brahmastra weapon. Fans are now eager to unravel the mysteries of Dev, a powerful antagonist with a rich and complex history.
Credit: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji
Kalki 2898 AD Part 2
Kalki 2898 AD presented a groundbreaking vision of the future, never before seen in Indian cinema. The film's daring depiction of a dystopian world, intertwined with mythology and advanced technology, intrigued audiences. Kalki Part 2 is expected to delve even deeper into this futuristic landscape, presenting fresh angles on the fusion of mythology and technology.
Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies