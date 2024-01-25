Republic Day 2024: Experience the fervour with these stirring films

DH Web Desk
Sam Bahadur (2023)
Featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Sam Bahadur is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Manekshaw played a pivotal role in 5 wars and became the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.
Gadar 2 (2023)
Set against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), once again, faces enemies to protect the honour of his country and family.
Shershaah (2021)
This biographical war film is inspired by the life of Lieutenant Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life in the Kargil War. Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra in this sincere tribute to the Kargil war hero.
Raazi (2018)
This Meghna Gulzar film tells the story of an Indian spy (Alia Bhatt) married to a Pakistani military officer (Vicky Kaushal) during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Rang De Basanti (2006)
While the main plot revolves around a group of contemporary friends, the film incorporates flashbacks that highlight the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
A period drama directed by Ketan Mehta, the film explores the life of Mangal Pandey, a soldier who played a crucial role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, played by Aamir Khan.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)
Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film tells the story of Subhas Chandra Bose, a prominent leader in the Indian independence movement.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this film is a biographical account of the life of Bhagat Singh, one of the most influential revolutionaries in the Indian independence movement.
Lagaan (2001)
Though not specifically about a freedom fighter, this film starring Aamir Khan revolves around a group of villagers who unite to challenge the oppressive British rule through a cricket match.
Indian (1996)
Directed by S. Shankar, Indian features Kamal Haasan in a dual role and addresses corruption and social issues. The protagonist fights against corruption and injustice to bring about positive change.
Gandhi (1982)
Directed by Richard Attenborough, this epic film chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi, a key figure in India's struggle for independence.
