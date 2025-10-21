Rajinikanth, Yash to Shah Rukh Khan: Here's how celebrities celebrated Diwali

DH Web Desk

"Rocking Star" Yash took to social media to share an endearing message, extending warm wishes to all his fans and well-wishers.

|

Credit: Instagram/@thenameisyash

Shah Rukh Khan offered a rare look at his Lakshmi Puja festivities this Diwali by sharing a candid picture of his wife, Gauri.

|

Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk

Rajinikanth, in a rare and gracious move, stepped outside his home to personally wish his fans and well-wishers a joyous Diwali.

|

Credit: V4U Media

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna marked the Diwali festival with a special celebration while vacationing in London.

|

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

The celebrity couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, were a delight to see dressed in their twinning yellow traditional outfits.

|

Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra

Kriti Sanon enjoyed her Diwali celebration at home with her friends and family.

|

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Ananya Panday enjoyed her Diwali festivities in the company of her loved ones.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared touching glimpses of his Diwali celebration alongside his children.

|

Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar

Rashmika Mandanna shared a vibrant photo series, showcasing herself in stunning traditional ethnic wear, as she extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to her fans.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna

Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely and charming in a simple suit for her Diwali festivities.

|

Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Mouni Roy gave a glimpse of her devotion, sharing photos with Suraj Nambiar while praying to Goddess Lakshmi.

|

Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy

Sharing glimpses of her cozy gathering with loved ones, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures showing off her attire.

|

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Varun Dhawan posted some striking images featuring himself in a beige kurta set.

|

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn