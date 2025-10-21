Rajinikanth, Yash to Shah Rukh Khan: Here's how celebrities celebrated Diwali

DH Web Desk
"Rocking Star" Yash took to social media to share an endearing message, extending warm wishes to all his fans and well-wishers.
Credit: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Shah Rukh Khan offered a rare look at his Lakshmi Puja festivities this Diwali by sharing a candid picture of his wife, Gauri.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Rajinikanth, in a rare and gracious move, stepped outside his home to personally wish his fans and well-wishers a joyous Diwali.
Credit: V4U Media
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna marked the Diwali festival with a special celebration while vacationing in London.
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar
The celebrity couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, were a delight to see dressed in their twinning yellow traditional outfits.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Kriti Sanon enjoyed her Diwali celebration at home with her friends and family.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Ananya Panday enjoyed her Diwali festivities in the company of her loved ones.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared touching glimpses of his Diwali celebration alongside his children.
Credit: Instagram/@karanjohar
Rashmika Mandanna shared a vibrant photo series, showcasing herself in stunning traditional ethnic wear, as she extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to her fans.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely and charming in a simple suit for her Diwali festivities.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Mouni Roy gave a glimpse of her devotion, sharing photos with Suraj Nambiar while praying to Goddess Lakshmi.
Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy
Sharing glimpses of her cozy gathering with loved ones, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures showing off her attire.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Varun Dhawan posted some striking images featuring himself in a beige kurta set.
Credit: Instagram/@varundvn