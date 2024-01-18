Rajkumar Hirani films that have crossed Rs 300 crore milestone at box office

DH Web Desk
Dunki (2023)
With Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani truly delivered an immense heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and love for the homeland. The film marked the first collaboration of Hirani with SRK and these two mavericks indeed gave a film that not only touched the hearts of the audience but also ruled the box office by collecting around Rs 460 crore at the worldwide box office.
Credit: Instagram/@hirani.rajkumar
Sanju (2018)
Rajkumar Hirani truly hit the ball out of the park with the biographical comedy-drama Sanju. The movie chronicles the life of Sanjay Dutt. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as the title character and the movie collected a mamoth Rs 587 crore worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement
PK (2014)
Rajkumar Hirani truly brought a very fresh narrative to the audience with PK released in 2014. The director touched upon the basic spiritual sentiments of the masses with utmost purity. The film hugely catered to audiences of all age groups, earned praises and made a final worldwide collection of Rs 769.89 crore at the box office.
Credit: Special Arrangement
3 Idiots (2009)
3 Idiots emerged as one of the most significant films of Indian cinema industry. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan won the hearts of the masses with their acting and the storytelling of Hirani was lauded by the audience. The film even after 15 years of release, looks fresh. The movie created havoc at the global box office with a collection of Rs 460 crore worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement