Raksha Bandhan 2023: A peek into celebrities' Rakhi celebrations

DH Web Desk

Varun Dhawan celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing pictures with his siblings and also wished his fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

Credit: Instagram/@varundvn

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her family's Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with his sister along with an adorable note.

Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar

Kartik Aaryan shared a cute photo with his sister Kritika Tiwari. Though the siblings looked great, the pup grabbed all the attention.

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

The 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi posted a video on social media where he was seen along with his sisters Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao who took turns to tie a rakhi on his wrist.

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani went down the memory lane and picked a throwback picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Credit: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial

Actress Anjali Sharma wished 'the light of his life,' her brother happy rakhi by sharing a collage on her Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo with her brothers on her engagement day and wrote, 'My babies first, brothers later. Friends first, siblings later. Soulmates first, protectors later."

Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Sandeepa Dhar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother and shared a few pictures sharing sweet nothings.

Credit: Instagram/@iamsandeepadhar

Genelia dropped a photo with brother and family along with an adorable note.

Credit: Instagram/@geneliad

Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Anshula, Shanaya, Rhea, and Khushi. However, Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor were missing from the celebrations.

Credit: Instagram/@arjunkapoor