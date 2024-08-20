Raksha Bandhan 2024: Here's how Bollywood celebrated the sibling festival

DH Web Desk

Ananya Panday posted this sweet photo with her brother Ahaan on Instagram and wrote, 'Obsessed since day 1. Happy Rakhi, Ahaani! You’re so annoyinggggg, but I love you.'

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Mira celebrated the festival by tying rakhi to her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

Credit: Instagram/@ishaankhatter

Shanaya Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing pictures with her siblings. In this photo, Shanaya is seen with Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her family Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

In this photo, Sara is seen getting playful with her brother Jeh. 

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Siddhant Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted this monochrome picture with his sisters on Raksha Bandhan.

Credit: Instagram/@siddhanthkapoor

Sunaina Roshan penned a heartfelt note for her brother Hrithik Roshan and shared some precious pictures from the family album.  

Credit: Instagram/@roshansunaina

Parineeti Chopra had a virtual Rakhi celebration with her brothers.

Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra

Soha Ali Khan dropped a series of pictures celebrating the festival with her family on Raksha Bandhan.

Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi