Ranbir Kapoor to Rani Mukerji: Actors who played real-life roles on-screen

Rani Mukerji - Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
In Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukerji, a National Award winner, portrayed the emotional journey of an Indian mother whose children were taken by Norwegian authorities. With her remarkable versatility, she brought profound emotional layers to the film, making it truly impactful.
Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham
Known for his offbeat screen choices, Vicky stunned everyone with his versatility in Sardar Udham. With Shoojit Sircar’s direction, Vicky brought to life the unknown tale of Sardar Udham Singh, who gunned down one of the perpetrators of the Jalianwala Bagh massacre, Michael O'Dwyer.
Karishma Tanna - Scoop
Karishma Tanna’s portrayal of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak in Scoop, based on Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars in Byculla, earned her rave reviews. Her performance was so convincing that she won the Best Lead Actress award at the Busan International Film Festival 2023.
Rajkummar Rao - Srikanth
Rajkummar’s exceptional performance as Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, beautifully captured the essence of resilience and self-confidence. His portrayal became a moving tribute to Srikanth’s extraordinary strength and indomitable will.
Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju
In Sanju, Ranbir blended seamlessly into the character of Sanjay Dutt, showcasing his incredible versatility. From his perfect mannerisms to the intense, heavy-eyed look, Ranbir's performance left audiences stunned, serving true ‘peak-acting’ moments.
Pratik Gandhi - Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Pratik Gandhi shot to overnight fame as Harshad Mehta in the series. His role that became a defining moment in his career. With his sharp, confident performance and unwavering grit, Pratik made the role truly iconic.
Sonam Kapoor - Neerja
Sonam Kapoor's portrayal of the brave air hostess Neerja in the biopic remains one of her most cherished roles. A glimpse of real-life Neerja only affirms that Sonam was the perfect fit for the part.
