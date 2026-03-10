Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's sweet maternity photoshoot steals hearts

DH Web Desk
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram shot a series of beautiful maternity photographs, capturing a tender and emotional memory of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
These pictures offer a glimpse into the couple’s quiet joy and excitement as they step into a new chapter.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
The photographs radiate love, capturing the couple in a soft embrace as they rest their hands on Lin's growing bump.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda
Taking social media by storm, these images have completely melted fans' hearts.
Credit: Instagram/@randeephooda